London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,500 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 461,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDNXF opened at $88.00 on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $112.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.65.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Stories

