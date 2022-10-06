LondonCoinGold Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.95 Million (LDXG)

LondonCoinGold (LDXG) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One LondonCoinGold token can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. LondonCoinGold has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $82,872.00 worth of LondonCoinGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LondonCoinGold has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145889 BTC.

LondonCoinGold Token Profile

LondonCoinGold was first traded on October 29th, 2021. LondonCoinGold’s official Twitter account is @londoncoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LondonCoinGold is www.londoncoin.io.

Buying and Selling LondonCoinGold

According to CryptoCompare, “LondonCoinGold (LDXG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. LondonCoinGold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of LondonCoinGold is 0.02189944 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $64,872.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.londoncoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LondonCoinGold directly using US dollars.

