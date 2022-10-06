Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lonza Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 650 to CHF 670 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $725.40.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Lonza Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. Lonza Group has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $85.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.89.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.