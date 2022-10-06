LooBr Price Tops $0.0000 (LOOBR)

LooBr (LOOBR) traded down 73.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One LooBr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LooBr has traded 74.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LooBr has a total market capitalization of $219,466.00 and $87,918.00 worth of LooBr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooBr Profile

LooBr launched on July 19th, 2022. LooBr’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LooBr is loobr.com. LooBr’s official Twitter account is @loobr_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooBr

According to CryptoCompare, “LooBr (LOOBR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LooBr has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LooBr is 0.0000018 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $40.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://loobr.com.”

