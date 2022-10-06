LooksCoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $491,781.71 (LOOK)

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, LooksCoin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One LooksCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. LooksCoin has a market cap of $491,781.71 and $63,547.00 worth of LooksCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00189287 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About LooksCoin

LooksCoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2021. LooksCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. LooksCoin’s official Twitter account is @lookscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LooksCoin is https://reddit.com/r/lookscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LooksCoin is medium.com/@lookscoin. The official website for LooksCoin is lookscoin.com.

Buying and Selling LooksCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksCoin (LOOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LooksCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LooksCoin is 0.00398952 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $208.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lookscoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

