LordToken (LTT) Price Hits $0.0107 on Exchanges

LordToken (LTT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One LordToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LordToken has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LordToken has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $35,012.00 worth of LordToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LordToken Profile

LordToken’s launch date was March 10th, 2022. LordToken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,000,000 tokens. LordToken’s official website is lordtoken.com/en. LordToken’s official Twitter account is @lordtoken_off?s=11 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LordToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LordToken (LTT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LordToken has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LordToken is 0.01073612 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18,963.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lordtoken.com/en.”

