Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $67.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.50.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.61. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

