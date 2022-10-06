Lucky Coin Price Up 9.8% This Week (LKC)

Lucky Coin (LKC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Lucky Coin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Lucky Coin has a market cap of $264,978.76 and $859,656.00 worth of Lucky Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lucky Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lucky Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00145943 BTC.

About Lucky Coin

Lucky Coin was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Lucky Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,976,451,029,924 tokens. The official website for Lucky Coin is luckyico.com. Lucky Coin’s official Twitter account is @lkc_global.

Lucky Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lucky Coin (LKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lucky Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lucky Coin is 0.00000014 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $796,419.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luckyico.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lucky Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lucky Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lucky Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lucky Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lucky Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.