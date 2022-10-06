Lucky Lion (LUCKY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $49,775.29

Lucky Lion (LUCKY) traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Lucky Lion has traded 100% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lucky Lion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lucky Lion has a market cap of $49,775.29 and $39,646.00 worth of Lucky Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004825 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00044388 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001827 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.19 or 0.01616870 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Lucky Lion Token Profile

Lucky Lion is a token. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2021. Lucky Lion’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,172,744 tokens. The official website for Lucky Lion is www.luckylion.io. Lucky Lion’s official Twitter account is @luckyliongamefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lucky Lion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lucky Lion (LUCKY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lucky Lion has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Lucky Lion is 0.00070281 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $361.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.luckylion.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lucky Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lucky Lion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lucky Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

