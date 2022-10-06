LuckyChip Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $406,043.64 (LC)

LuckyChip (LC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. LuckyChip has a market capitalization of $406,043.64 and $17,445.00 worth of LuckyChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LuckyChip has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LuckyChip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About LuckyChip

LuckyChip’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LuckyChip’s total supply is 126,350,750 tokens. LuckyChip’s official Twitter account is @luckychip_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LuckyChip is www.luckychip.io.

LuckyChip Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuckyChip (LC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LuckyChip has a current supply of 126,350,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LuckyChip is 0.00325728 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $134.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.luckychip.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuckyChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuckyChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuckyChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

