Lulu Market (LUCK) Price Up 48.6% This Week

Lulu Market (LUCK) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Lulu Market token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lulu Market has a total market cap of $655,442.09 and approximately $35,231.00 worth of Lulu Market was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lulu Market has traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lulu Market Profile

Lulu Market launched on July 27th, 2022. Lulu Market’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lulu Market’s official Twitter account is @lulu_markets. The official message board for Lulu Market is medium.com/@lulumarket. Lulu Market’s official website is www.lulu.market.

Buying and Selling Lulu Market

According to CryptoCompare, “Lulu Market (LUCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lulu Market has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lulu Market is 0.00006511 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $68.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lulu.market/.”

