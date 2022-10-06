LUNA DOGE TOKEN 1-Day Volume Tops $9,945.00 (LDT)

LUNA DOGE TOKEN (LDT) traded 64.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One LUNA DOGE TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUNA DOGE TOKEN has a market capitalization of $47,419.72 and approximately $9,945.00 worth of LUNA DOGE TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LUNA DOGE TOKEN has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

LUNA DOGE TOKEN Token Profile

LUNA DOGE TOKEN was first traded on December 31st, 2021. LUNA DOGE TOKEN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for LUNA DOGE TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/lunadogeglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUNA DOGE TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @lunadogebsc_. The official message board for LUNA DOGE TOKEN is medium.com/@lunadogebsc. The official website for LUNA DOGE TOKEN is www.lunadoge.tech.

LUNA DOGE TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNA DOGE TOKEN (LDT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LUNA DOGE TOKEN has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LUNA DOGE TOKEN is 0.00000498 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $19.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.lunadoge.tech/.”

