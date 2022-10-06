Luna Inu One Day Volume Reaches $1.30 Million (LINU)

Luna Inu (LINU) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Luna Inu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Luna Inu has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Luna Inu has a market cap of $1.54 million and $1.30 million worth of Luna Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

About Luna Inu

Luna Inu’s genesis date was May 14th, 2022. Luna Inu’s official website is luna-inu.com. Luna Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@warriorlinut. Luna Inu’s official Twitter account is @luna_inu_erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Luna Inu is https://reddit.com/r/LinuWarriors.

According to CryptoCompare, “Luna Inu (LINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Luna Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Luna Inu is 0 USD and is down -5.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,031,552.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luna-inu.com/.”

