Lunatics (LUNAT) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week

Lunatics (LUNAT) traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Lunatics token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunatics has a market cap of $4.83 million and $161,287.00 worth of Lunatics was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lunatics has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Lunatics’ genesis date was July 21st, 2022. Lunatics’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Lunatics’ official message board is medium.com/@lunaticstokendev/lunatics-e87cf3094826. Lunatics’ official website is lunaticstoken.com. Lunatics’ official Twitter account is @lunaticstoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunatics (LUNAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lunatics has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lunatics is 0.0000505 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $44,054.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lunaticstoken.com/.”

