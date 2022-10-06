LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $65.00 at KeyCorp

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.64% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.2 %
LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.65. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,318 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,422,000 after acquiring an additional 214,468 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
