M7V2 (M7V2) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.67 Million

M7V2 (M7V2) traded down 90.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One M7V2 token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, M7V2 has traded 99.1% lower against the US dollar. M7V2 has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $18,137.00 worth of M7V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

M7V2 Token Profile

M7V2’s genesis date was April 14th, 2022. M7V2’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for M7V2 is m7v2.com. M7V2’s official Twitter account is @m7v2official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

M7V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “M7V2 (M7V2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. M7V2 has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of M7V2 is 0.12674747 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $105.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://m7v2.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as M7V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire M7V2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy M7V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

