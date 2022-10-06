MADworld (UMAD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13,733.00

MADworld (UMAD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, MADworld has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One MADworld token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MADworld has a market cap of $7.96 million and $13,733.00 worth of MADworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MADworld Profile

MADworld launched on November 25th, 2021. MADworld’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,159,296,764 tokens. The official message board for MADworld is medium.com/madworld-nft. The Reddit community for MADworld is https://reddit.com/r/madworldnft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MADworld’s official Twitter account is @madworldnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. MADworld’s official website is madworld.io.

MADworld Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MADworld (UMAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MADworld has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MADworld is 0.00377504 USD and is up 7.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $49,336.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://madworld.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MADworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MADworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MADworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

