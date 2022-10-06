MagicDOGE Self Reported Market Cap Hits $233,656.88 (MAGICDOGE)

MagicDOGE (MAGICDOGE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. MagicDOGE has a market cap of $233,656.88 and $38,569.00 worth of MagicDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagicDOGE token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MagicDOGE has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

MagicDOGE Token Profile

MagicDOGE’s genesis date was October 10th, 2021. MagicDOGE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000,000,000 tokens. MagicDOGE’s official Twitter account is @magicdogetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagicDOGE’s official website is www.magicdoge.net.

Buying and Selling MagicDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “MagicDOGE (MAGICDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MagicDOGE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MagicDOGE is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.magicdoge.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagicDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagicDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagicDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

