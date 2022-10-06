MAIN Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (MAIN)

MAIN (MAIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. MAIN has a market capitalization of $176,016.03 and approximately $23,273.00 worth of MAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAIN has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MAIN

MAIN’s genesis date was March 24th, 2018. MAIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,652,402 tokens. The official message board for MAIN is t.me/mainwtf. MAIN’s official Twitter account is @maincommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAIN is main.community.

MAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAIN (MAIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MAIN has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MAIN is 0.00171249 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $755.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://main.community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

