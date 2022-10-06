MANTRA (OM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.68 Million

MANTRA (OM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. MANTRA has a market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of MANTRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MANTRA has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,212.52 or 0.99976268 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002869 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00064111 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021745 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004864 BTC.

MANTRA Profile

MANTRA is a token. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,180,888 tokens. MANTRA’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao. MANTRA’s official Twitter account is @mantraomniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MANTRA is www.mantra.finance.

Buying and Selling MANTRA

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA (OM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MANTRA has a current supply of 888,888,888 with 524,184,762.10312486 in circulation. The last known price of MANTRA is 0.04284484 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,171,891.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantra.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

