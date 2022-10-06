Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 173.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Desjardins increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of MFC stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

