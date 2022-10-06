Mark Bridgeman Buys 2,180 Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) insider Mark Bridgeman acquired 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £4,621.60 ($5,584.34).

Shares of UEM stock opened at GBX 216 ($2.61) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £445.36 million and a PE ratio of 654.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 216.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 196 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.58 ($2.85).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,424.24%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

