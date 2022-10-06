Market Ledger Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (ML)

Market Ledger (ML) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Market Ledger has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Market Ledger has a market capitalization of $338,356.38 and $68,045.00 worth of Market Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Market Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Market Ledger Profile

Market Ledger’s launch date was December 21st, 2021. Market Ledger’s total supply is 3,847,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Market Ledger is https://reddit.com/r/marketledger. The official website for Market Ledger is www.marketledger.com. Market Ledger’s official Twitter account is @marketledger_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Market Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Market Ledger (ML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Market Ledger has a current supply of 3,847,514 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Market Ledger is 0.08680754 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $70,781.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.marketledger.com.”

