Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 185.22 ($2.24).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 97.48 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 136.62. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 93.90 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 612.38.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

