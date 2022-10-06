MARS4 Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (MARS4)

MARS4 (MARS4) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. MARS4 has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $207,784.00 worth of MARS4 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARS4 token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MARS4 has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MARS4 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

MARS4 Profile

MARS4 was first traded on September 10th, 2021. MARS4’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,516,000,000 tokens. MARS4’s official Twitter account is @mars4_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. MARS4’s official message board is mars4-me.medium.com. The Reddit community for MARS4 is https://reddit.com/r/mars4metaverse/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MARS4’s official website is www.mars4.me.

MARS4 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARS4 (MARS4) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MARS4 has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MARS4 is 0.00101226 USD and is down -11.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $185,919.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mars4.me/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARS4 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARS4 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARS4 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MARS4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARS4 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.