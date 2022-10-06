MarsColony (CLNY) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MarsColony (CLNY) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One MarsColony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. MarsColony has a market capitalization of $442,667.44 and approximately $13,164.00 worth of MarsColony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MarsColony has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,015.13 or 0.99980476 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002370 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063480 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021881 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004902 BTC.

About MarsColony

MarsColony (CLNY) is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2022. MarsColony’s total supply is 7,709,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,365,447 tokens. The official message board for MarsColony is people.marscolony.io. MarsColony’s official Twitter account is @marscolonyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. MarsColony’s official website is marscolony.io.

Buying and Selling MarsColony

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsColony (CLNY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. MarsColony has a current supply of 7,709,831.991 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MarsColony is 0.01392552 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,148.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marscolony.io.”

