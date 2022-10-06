Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,677 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,729,020. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

