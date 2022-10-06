MAST Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,299.00 (MAST)

MAST (MAST) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, MAST has traded 50.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAST token can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00019539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAST has a total market capitalization of $274,293.15 and approximately $9,299.00 worth of MAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00145943 BTC.

About MAST

MAST’s launch date was February 4th, 2022. MAST’s total supply is 70,000 tokens. MAST’s official Twitter account is @magiccubedefi. The Reddit community for MAST is https://reddit.com/r/magiccubefinance. MAST’s official website is mast.magic-cube.finance.

Buying and Selling MAST

According to CryptoCompare, “MAST (MAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MAST has a current supply of 70,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MAST is 3.91953455 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mast.magic-cube.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

