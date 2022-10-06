Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MHH opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $176.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

