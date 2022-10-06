Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 179,412 shares.The stock last traded at $11.46 and had previously closed at $10.83.

Materialise Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.24 million, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.82 million. Materialise had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Materialise

Materialise Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Materialise by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Materialise by 1.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 285,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Materialise by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Materialise by 11.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 97,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

