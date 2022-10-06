Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Jeffrey Keenan Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 248,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 15th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,500 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,125.00.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $299,962.84.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $225,663.60.
  • On Monday, September 12th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 10,600 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $273,162.00.
  • On Friday, September 9th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 6,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,180.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 4,032 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $95,598.72.
  • On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 500 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00.

Mativ Price Performance

MATV stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $743.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.54. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Mativ (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $426.40 million for the quarter.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Mativ’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

