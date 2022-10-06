Mativ (NYSE:MATV) versus Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Head-To-Head Review

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) and Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mativ and Glatfelter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mativ 0 0 0 0 N/A Glatfelter 0 0 0 0 N/A

Glatfelter has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 278.55%. Given Glatfelter’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Glatfelter is more favorable than Mativ.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mativ 4.91% 13.90% 3.90% Glatfelter -8.33% 0.70% 0.20%

Dividends

This table compares Mativ and Glatfelter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mativ pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Glatfelter pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.7%. Mativ pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glatfelter pays out -22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Glatfelter has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Glatfelter is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mativ has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glatfelter has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mativ and Glatfelter’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mativ $1.44 billion 0.52 $88.90 million $2.47 9.62 Glatfelter $1.08 billion 0.13 $6.94 million ($2.52) -1.26

Mativ has higher revenue and earnings than Glatfelter. Glatfelter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mativ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Mativ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Glatfelter shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Mativ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Glatfelter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mativ beats Glatfelter on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc. operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services. It serves healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation, and filtration end-markets. The EP segment produces various cigarette papers and reconstituted tobacco products for the tobacco industry. It also produces non-tobacco papers for various applications, such as energy storage and industrial commodity paper grades. The company sells its products in the United States, Europe and the former Commonwealth of Independent States, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications. The Airlaid Materials segment supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene and other hygiene products, specialty wipes, tabletop, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer and industrial products. The Spunlace segment manufactures spunlace nonwovens for cleaning, high-performance materials, personal care, hygiene, and medical applications. The company was formerly known as P. H. Glatfelter Company. Glatfelter Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

