MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Major Shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Sells 735,786 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
MaxCyte Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MXCT opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th.
MaxCyte Company Profile
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxCyte (MXCT)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.