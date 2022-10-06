MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Major Shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Sells 735,786 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MaxCyte Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXCT. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at about $11,583,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 31.7% during the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,385,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after buying an additional 1,055,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 67.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 947,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 317.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 763,344 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 26.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,367,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 495,641 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.