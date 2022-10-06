Maxim Group Cuts Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Price Target to $8.00

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Zedge Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZDGE opened at $2.50 on Monday. Zedge has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zedge

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZDGE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Zedge by 39.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zedge during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zedge during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Zedge during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

