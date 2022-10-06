MBD Financials (MBD) 1-Day Volume Hits $210,013.00

MBD Financials (MBD) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One MBD Financials token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MBD Financials has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. MBD Financials has a market capitalization of $132,435.76 and approximately $210,013.00 worth of MBD Financials was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MBD Financials alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

MBD Financials Profile

MBD Financials’ genesis date was February 21st, 2022. MBD Financials’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,241,972,019 tokens. The official website for MBD Financials is mbdfinancials.com. MBD Financials’ official Twitter account is @mbdfinancials and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MBD Financials

According to CryptoCompare, “MBD Financials (MBD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MBD Financials has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MBD Financials is 0.00005008 USD and is down -19.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,515.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mbdfinancials.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MBD Financials directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MBD Financials should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MBD Financials using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MBD Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MBD Financials and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.