MCDEX Token (MCB) 1-Day Volume Hits $164,242.00

MCDEX Token (MCB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One MCDEX Token token can currently be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00017359 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MCDEX Token has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. MCDEX Token has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $164,242.00 worth of MCDEX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MCDEX Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,388.83 or 0.99995738 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002697 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00050253 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00063844 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00021819 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004861 BTC.

MCDEX Token Profile

MCDEX Token (CRYPTO:MCB) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2020. MCDEX Token’s total supply is 2,268,644 tokens. The Reddit community for MCDEX Token is https://reddit.com/r/mcdex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MCDEX Token’s official message board is mcdex.medium.com. MCDEX Token’s official Twitter account is @montecarlodex. MCDEX Token’s official website is mcdex.io.

MCDEX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MCDEX Token (MCB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MCDEX Token has a current supply of 2,268,644 with 1,854,177.5545493 in circulation. The last known price of MCDEX Token is 3.4682052 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $124,578.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mcdex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCDEX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCDEX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCDEX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.