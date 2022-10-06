MCDEX Token (MCB) 1-Day Volume Hits $164,242.00

MCDEX Token (MCB) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. MCDEX Token has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $164,242.00 worth of MCDEX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCDEX Token token can now be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00017359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MCDEX Token has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MCDEX Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,388.83 or 0.99995738 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002697 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00050253 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00063844 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00021819 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004861 BTC.

MCDEX Token Token Profile

MCDEX Token (MCB) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2020. MCDEX Token’s total supply is 2,268,644 tokens. The Reddit community for MCDEX Token is https://reddit.com/r/mcdex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MCDEX Token is mcdex.medium.com. MCDEX Token’s official Twitter account is @montecarlodex. The official website for MCDEX Token is mcdex.io.

Buying and Selling MCDEX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “MCDEX Token (MCB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MCDEX Token has a current supply of 2,268,644 with 1,854,177.5545493 in circulation. The last known price of MCDEX Token is 3.4682052 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $124,578.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mcdex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCDEX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCDEX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCDEX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.