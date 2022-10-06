McDonald Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.82.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.