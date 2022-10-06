McDonald Partners LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

McDonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

