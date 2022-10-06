McDonald Partners LLC Sells 301 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $902,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $181.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

