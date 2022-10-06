McDonald Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McDonald Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

