Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires New Shares in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,361.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $461,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,498.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,361.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,070. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on PDCE. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $64.89 on Thursday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

