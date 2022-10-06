Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 180 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $177.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.04 and a 200 day moving average of $187.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The firm has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

