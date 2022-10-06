Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys New Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,659,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

