Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $79.38 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $98.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.56.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.