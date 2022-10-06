Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HI. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

In other Hillenbrand news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $720.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.