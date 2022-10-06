Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $682,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $166.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.96 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.02. The firm has a market cap of $229.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

