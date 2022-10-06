Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

