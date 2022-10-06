Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes $208,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $65.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

