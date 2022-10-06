Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes Position in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned 0.07% of LumiraDx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMDX. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $1.00 on Thursday. LumiraDx Limited has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

LMDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

